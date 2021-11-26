Football: Poland to face Russia in World Cup playoffs’ semifinal

Poland will face Russia in the scheduled for March semi-finals of the two-stage European play-offs for promotion to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In the event of a victory, the Poles will play the final against the winner of the duel between Sweden and Czech Republic.

The first match will be held in Russia, but in case of a victory, Poland will be the host of the final – this was determined by the draw.

The ceremony was held in Zurich. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was carried out remotely.

In the playoffs, 12 teams will play for three remaining spots at the World Cup – 10 teams from second places in the qualifying groups and two with the best achievements in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League, which did not take one of the top two places in the groups – Austria and the Czech Republic.

Teams were divided into three paths (A, B and C) of four teams each. In each of these paths a “mini-tournament” will be played – the semi-finals and the final (without the rematch), with the seeded teams hosting the semi-finals. Path A, B and C finals’ winners will qualify for next year’s World Cup.

It is already known that one of the European powerhouses will not go to the World Cup – Portugal and Italy have been drawn into Path C.

The play-offs will take place on March 24 and 29, and the World Cup in Qatar – from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Path A:

Scotland – Ukraine

Wales – Austria

Path B:

Russia – Poland

Sweden – Czech Republic

Path C:

Italy – North Macedonia

Portugal – Turkey