Poland, UK on same “wavelength”: PM

During his visit to London, Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki has said Poland and the UK “are on the same wavelength” when it came to dealing with a number of crises in Central and Eastern Europe.

He added that Britain was “a very good ally and friend of Poland.”

The PM’s comments about the UK came after a meeting with Boris Johnson, his peer, in London on Friday.

The meeting was part of a tour of European capitals by Mr Morawiecki to drum up support for Poland over the migrant crisis on its border with Belarus, and to discuss a number of other geopolitical issues vexing Central Europe.

“We promised each other to work out practically identical positions regarding the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, the energy crisis, the crisis surrounding Ukraine as well as the crisis connected with Moldova, and the Western Balkans,” Mr Morawiecki said after the meeting with his UK counterpart in London on Friday.

The Polish PM said he was very glad that “Prime Minister Johnson and Great Britain are on the same wavelength as we are when it comes to the analysis of the root of the crises around us.”

Mr Morawiecki added that this unanimity comprised the means of de-escalating the border crisis and that the main goal was to solve it.

Before meeting PM Johnson, PM Morawiecki said that the migration situation in Poland was very intense and that it was a problem for the whole of Europe.

“We can see that not necessarily good players have appeared on our borders, and this is a problem for all Europe,” Mr Morawiecki said.

Mr Johnson declared that Poland was Britain’s closest European ally in NATO as far as defence and long-term security were concerned.