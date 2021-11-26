Minister-designate says Germany should strengthen ties with Poland, France

Annalena Baerbock, who is set to become foreign minister in Germany’s new government, has said Germany should revive the Weimar Triangle, a trilateral format of cooperation between Berlin, Paris and Warsaw, “as Warsaw, Berlin and Paris are crucial for Europe.”

“Despite having a number of controversial issues with the Polish government, one thing is certain: we need close cooperation with our eastern partners,” Ms Baerbock said, adding that “a strong German foreign policy can only be a European policy.”

Commenting on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, the minister-to-be said the migrants were being used as a tool by the Belarusian leader Aliaksandr Lukashenko.

“We’re witnessing double blackmail from Lukashenko,” she said. “On the one hand, migrants are being used to divide Europe, while on the other hand, Minsk wants to be considered an interlocutor by Europeans, despite suppressing the opposition,” Ms Baerbock noted.

She added that at the moment “Poland needs European solidarity.”

Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the Greens, which has formed a government coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Free Democrats (FDP), was nominated by her party on Thursday to become foreign minister in the next government. If appointed, she will be Germany’s first female foreign minister. (PAP)

Established in 1991, the triangle has in recent years fallen by the political wayside.