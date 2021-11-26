Poland is our closest European ally in NATO: British PM

“Poland is our closest European ally in NATO in the field of defence of long-term security,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the beginning of his meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in London.

The head of the Polish government visited London on Friday, where he met with his British counterpart. The talks were devoted to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, which is also the EU border, as well as issues related to high energy prices.

“Boris Johnson agreed with Poland on the causes of the Belarus border crisis, as well as other issues such as energy, Ukraine and how they should be approached,” the Polish PM emphasised.

“I am happy that Prime Minister Johnson and the UK are on the same wavelength as us when it comes to the analysis of the root of the crises around us,” Mateusz Morawiecki stated.

He added that “we can see that in this new world scene there are not necessarily good players near our borders, which is a significant challenge for the transatlantic community. We must stand in solidarity”.

On Thursday, the head of the Polish government was in Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, most likely the next chancellor of this country. On Wednesday, Morawiecki in Paris spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. He also went to Ljubljana to meet the head of the Slovenian government, Janez Janša.

Previous days, the Polish Prime Minister met with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries (including the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia) and the Prime Minister of Croatia.

All of these countries agree that the border crisis with Belarus is the result of the deliberate actions of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime, which instrumentally uses migrants as a weapon in his hybrid attacks in response to sanctions imposed on Belarus by the EU.