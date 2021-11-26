There is plot for coup d’etat: Ukrainian president

Ukraine has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup with the involvement of Russians, due to having taken place next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday at a press conference.

Ukraine reinforcing border to prevent migration crisis

Ukraine has started a “special operation” near its border with Belarus to try and bolster border defences and prevent a migration crisis, the…

“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation – we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on December 1-2,” President Zelensky said.







He did not give full details of the coup plot and did not accuse the Russian state of involvement, though he also spoke at length at the press conference of a threat of Russian military escalation and said Ukraine would be ready for it.







“Ukraine had audio recordings as evidence of the coup plot,” the President added.







The Kremlin swiftly denied any role in any coup plot, saying it had no plans to take part in such acts.







Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine. Kyiv, the US and NATO have voiced concerns in recent days about a possible Russian attack – a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false and alarmist.







Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for rising tensions in recent weeks, raising fears that a long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists could erupt into renewed open warfare.

Ukraine’s Intelligence Chief warns Russia prepares for invasion in 2022

“We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation,” President Zelensky said.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence told the “Military Times” outlet last week that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine’s borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or beginning of February.







Ukraine, which wants to join the NATO military alliance, received a large consignment of US ammunition and Javelin missiles earlier this year, prompting criticism from Moscow.







President Zelensky also said his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, would soon be contacting representatives of Russia about the standoff between the two countries. Separately, Yermak said he would be contacting senior Kremlin official Dmitry Kozak.