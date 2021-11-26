Poland sees budget surplus after October 2021

The state budget recorded a surplus of PLN 51.9 billion (EUR 11 billion) at the end of October, the finance minister said on Friday.

Tadeusz Koscinski informed PAP that budget revenues in the period January – October 2021 totalled PLN 405.7 billion (EUR 86.3 billion), which means a 17.9 percent rise year on year. In October Poland’s budget recorded revenues at PLN 6.1 billion (EUR 1.3 billion), a 15.5 percent rise year on year.

The October surplus is an improvement compared to the budget results after September 2021, a PLN 47.6 billion (EUR 10.1 billion) surplus, according to Poland’s finance ministry.

The biggest revenue increase was seen in VAT and corporate tax (CIT) collection. VAT revenues rose by 12.7 percent y/y in October and by 19.7 percent y/y after 10 months of the year, while CIT revenues increased by 30.8 percent in October and by 25 percent in the January-October 2021 period.