Poland reports 26,735 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 421 deaths

Poland recorded 26,735 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 421 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 28,128 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 19,332 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 19,087 recorded the day prior, including 1,687 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,293 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 738,716 people are under quarantine. So far 2,955,478 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 41,183,099 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,343,006 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.