Andżelika Borys’ arrest extended for another three months

Andżelika Borys has been held in pre-trial detention since March 25, 2021. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has decided to extend the detention for another three months. This decision probably also applies to Andrzej Poczobut, the press body of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), the znadniemna.pl website announced.

“Investigators are still unable to pass the files of the criminal case against Poles to the court, which may indicate difficulties with gathering evidence of the guilt of the arrested, or the need to change the classification of their act to one that would be easier to prove from the investigators’ point of view,” the website claims.

At first, Ms Borys was sentenced to 15 days in prison for organising an “illegal mass event.” The Belarusian authorities recognised the organisation of a traditional annual Kaziuki fair in the city of Grondo as such a violation. Later, she was charged with “inciting national hatred” punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Andżelika Borys was arrested in March along with Andrzej Poczobut and Polish minority activists Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa. The five activists were met with criminal proceedings in line with Belarus’ Penal Code Article 130 paragraph 3 speaking of “deliberate actions aimed at inciting race-, nation-, religion- or other socially-based hostility”.

Thanks to the efforts of Polish diplomacy, Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa were released from custody and forced to leave Belarus.

Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut are held in heavy pre-trial detention in Żodzina near Minsk. Belarusian human rights activists consider them to be political prisoners of the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime, of whom there are 888 at the moment. Polish and European Union authorities keep demanding for the Poles to be released.

Each month around the 25th, Union of Poles activists exiled from Belarus, organise a campaign of solidarity with their imprisoned colleagues. This month events will be held in the cities of Białystok and Sopot (north-eastern and northern Poland).

