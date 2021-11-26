217 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border, Polish soldier wounded

A Polish soldier was injured in the head during the attacks on Thursday at the Polish-Belarusian border. A group of almost 200 people tried to break into Poland, near Czeremcha, eastern Poland, the spokesperson for the Border Guard, 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska.

Iraq sends two airplanes to take some migrants from Minsk

see more

A group of almost 200 people appeared at the border very quickly, out of nowhere. At the time of the attack, Belarusian services tried to blind Polish officers and soldiers with lasers and flashtubes. Wooden planks were thrown over the damaged barbed wire fence.







The group was very aggressive, they were throwing stones and branches of wood. “The whole event was very dynamic,” the spokeswoman stressed.

As a result of this attack, a Polish soldier was wounded in the head. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Bielsk Podlaski, eastern Poland, where his wound was stitched.

In the last 24 hours Border Guard officers recorded 217 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Furthermore, 12 foreigners were issued orders to leave the territory of Poland by the Polish services.

Moreover, “yesterday Border Guard officers, with the support of other services, thwarted an attempt to forcefully leave the immigrant centre in Wędrzyn by a group of aggressive foreigners. There are 600 men in the centre in Wędrzyn, more than half of them are Iraqi,” the Border Guard wrote on social media.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 37,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which more than 8,000 were in November, nearly 17,300 in October, almost 7,700 in September and over 3,500 in August.

Since September 2, due to the migratory pressure, 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus, a state of emergency has been in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The lower house of parliament later agreed to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.