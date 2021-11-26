Poles split over restrictions for the unvaccinated

Jan Kaczmarczyk/PAP

A Friday-published poll conducted for the Super Express daily shows that Poles are evenly split as to whether the government should introduce restrictions for the unvaccinated in light of the sharp rise in Covid cases.

The newspaper points out that “there is a relentless spread of coronavirus, and the government is still not imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated.”

When asked whether restrictions for people unvaccinated against COVID-19 should be introduced in Poland, 48 percent of respondents answered “yes”. The answer “no” was given by 47 percent of respondents, and 5 percent answered that they did not know.

The daily writes that “people who are fully vaccinated… account for 53.3 percent of the population, which means that not all of them support the introduction of additional restrictions for those who have not done so”.

The survey was conducted by the Pollster Research Institute on November 22-23, 2021 on a group of 1,016 adult Poles.