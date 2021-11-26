Jan Maletka, shot for helping Jews, commemorated by Pilecki Institute

Railwayman Jan Maletka, murdered by the Nazi Germans on August 20, 1942 for giving water to Jews transported to the Treblinka II extermination camp, was commemorated on Thursday as part of the Pilecki Institute’s programme “Called by Name”.

On the site of the former railway station in Treblinka, a stone with a plaque commemorating Jan Maletka was unveiled. The start of the ceremony was signalled at 12.30 local time by whistling locomotives passing nearby.

After the commemoration ceremony, the participants paid tribute to all the victims of the Treblinka I and Treblinka II camps by laying flowers at the monument to the Holocaust Victims, the monument in the labour camp and the monument dedicated to the Roma and Sinti.

“All Jewish Warsaw perished in Treblinka. Jews were brought from various Polish cities, but also from abroad. It is estimated that 900,000 Jews died in Treblinka. At the same time, we are here to commemorate the death of one man. 900 thousand Jews and One Man,” Deputy Culture Minister Magdalena Gawin stressed.

“On August 20, 1942 a transport of Jews (probably from the Warsaw ghetto) entered the Treblinka station, Jan, Stanisław and Remigiusz were doing their assigned work there. At about 10 am, they cautiously moved towards the train cars, holding containers with water in their hands. They were noticed by one of the guards, who immediately opened fire with an automatic gun,” Dr. Marcin Panecki, a historian from the Pilecki Institute stated.

“Jan Maletka died on the spot. Stanisław and Remigiusz managed to fall to the ground and hide in a nearby ditch. They managed to escape. As it turned out later, they were not recognised by the camp staff,” the historian added.

The German Nazi extermination camp Treblinka II was one of three (next to Bełżec and Sobibór) centres of mass extermination established in order to kill all the Jews from the General Government and the Białystok District. It is estimated that during the time it was active (from July 1942 to November 1943), about 900,000 Jews were murdered there.

Despite the introduction of the death penalty by the Nazi German occupier for helping Jews, railwaymen from the Treblinka station, as well as from other stations along the train route, helped people crowded in train cars. During short stops, they opened their doors and provided them with tools, thus enabling them to escape. They also gave them water. Jan Maletka was one of those railwaymen.

The “Called by Name” programme is dedicated to people of Polish nationality murdered for helping Jews during the Nazi German occupation. The memory of those who showed heroism in the face of German terror is cherished in the memories of families, but often these stories are not known to the general public.







The programme, initiated by Deputy Culture and National Heritage Minister, Magdalena Gawin, and implemented by the Pilecki Institute, was created out of the need to mark places related to the murdered in public spaces. The Pilecki Institute is making efforts to make these local experiences part of the general historical awareness. So far, as part of 22 commemorations, 52 Poles who saved over 100 Jews have been honoured.