COVID-19: State of emergency in force amid infections’ spike in Czech Republic

The Czech Republic reported 27,717 new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus cases for Thursday, the highest daily tally in the country of 10.7 million since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Friday. For the third time during the pandemic, the government has imposed a state of emergency.

Thursday’s tally was the third record count reported in the past seven days.







The data showed the pandemic gaining pace with 131,731 cases detected over the past seven days, compared to 73,200 cases reported for all of October.







In the latest attempt to stem one of the world’s highest infection rates, the Czech government on Thursday ordered bars and clubs to close at 10 pm and banned Christmas markets. The ban on drinking alcohol in public as well as limits on participation in sports and cultural events will also come into force. New restrictions will work from 6 pm on Friday.







The outgoing government led by Andrej Babiš announced that it is working on a law imposing mandatory vaccinations for some groups. “We have to introduce obligatory vaccinations for the staff of healthcare and nursing homes, for firefighters, police officers and soldiers, as well as seniors over the age of 60. We are also convinced that the obligation should also cover the age group 50+,” Mr Babiš said.







However, the cabinet of Petr Fiala, the successor of the incumbent PM, is against mandatory vaccinations for specified groups.