Europe is facing many crises, unity must be our priority: PM

“Europe is threatened by multiple crises. Belarus, energy crisis, gas manipulations, post-COVID-19 and fake news campaigns. Therefore our top priority must be unity through mutual understanding and focusing on fighting with upcoming challenges,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media.

The head of the government paid a visit to Berlin on Thursday, where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, who is a candidate to replace the incumbent head of the government.

“My meeting today with the German Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz, is extremely important in the context of continuing to build good relations between our countries, also in the context of Angela Merkel ending her work as a German Chancellor,” the Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

“Together with Chancellor Angela Merkel and next Chancellor Olaf Scholz we have confirmed our willingness for deeply engaged cooperation,” he added on Twitter.

The Prime Minister's visit to Berlin on Thursday fits in with the series of meetings with European leaders that began on Sunday. Since then the head of the Polish government has visited 7 countries. During the meetings with European leaders he talked about the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.







On Friday, he will meet with the head of the British government, Boris Johnson, in London. In addition to the main topic, the issue of energy prices is also to be discussed.