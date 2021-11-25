Group of migrants behaves aggressively at border, reports Border Guard

Lt. Anna Michalska told PAP that, on Thursday, a group of 100 men began to behave in an aggressive manner, adding that "they are not happy with their stay at the centre and want to leave so that they could head to Germany."

A group of about 100 migrants has torn down and destroyed a fence as well as broken windows at a refugee centre in Wędrzyn, western Poland, a spokeswoman for the Border Guard has said on Thursday.

“The individuals… began tearing down and destroying a fence. Windows in the centre were also broken,” she said.

She added that the men did not have any dangerous weapons, but were using pieces of furniture.

“We are negotiating with them in order to calm them down,” she said.

The Border Guard spokeswoman said that there were about 600 people currently at the centre. “They are all male, of whom 358 are citizens of Iraq,” she added.

Additional police, fire and Border Guard units were called in to handle the disturbance.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross its eastern border from Belarus. EU members accuse the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the bloc.