Foreign ministers of Bucharest Nine discuss regional defence cooperation

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, preparations for next year’s NATO summit, as well as relations between the alliance and the EU were the topics of talks during the meeting of the defence ministers of the Bucharest Nine states.

“I presented information on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. I discussed everything related to the hybrid attack that the Lukashenka regime is leading against Poland, but also against Lithuania and Latvia. We talked about how to solve this situation,” Poland’s Defence Minister Błaszczak reported from Bucharest.

“We had the opportunity to talk about threats that affect the entire eastern flank of NATO,” he said.

The minister also informed the other officials gathered at the meeting that the Polish government intended to increase defence spending, “as the best formula to secure the eastern flank is deterrence.”

Minister Błaszczak highlighted the proximity of the positions of the Bucharest Nine members – NATO countries located on the eastern outskirts of the alliance between the Baltic and the Black Sea.

“We are among friends, we can count on each other,” he said, adding that the Bucharest Nine ministers exchanged comments and assessments as regards the new strategic concept of the North Atlantic Alliance.

He noted that on the same day President Andrzej Duda met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, while Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki paid a visit to Berlin, where he spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, who is to take the position of head of the new German government.

“This international activity is large, our goal is to share information on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border,” said Minister Błaszczak, adding that talks about “how to best deal with what is happening, counter this hybrid attack,” are ongoing.

The Bucharest Nine consists of Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania and Hungary