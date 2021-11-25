President asks Nato to boost readiness of its forces at eastern border

"I assured the secretary general that we are taking very seriously what is happening there and are attentive to all signals," said Duda.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

The Polish president has proposed that Nato increase the readiness and size of its forces on its eastern flank.

Andrzej Duda made the proposal during a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, in Brussels on Thursday.

The proposal comes during a time of heightened anxiety in Central and Eastern Europe. Poland has been grappling with a migrant crisis on its Belarusian border, orchestrated, apparently, by Belarus to destabilise Central and Eastern Europe.

At the same time, there are reports of Russia massing troops on its border with Ukraine.

Duda called for a heightened state of Nato readiness and for it to consider increasing its military presence in the region “in order to show all potential aggressors that Nato is prepared, that not only that we are ready to defend Nato countries, but we are attentive to the security of our non-Nato allies with whom we are cooperating.”

Stoltenberg, responded by saying that Nato was in close and constant contact with Poland and other allies.

He added that Nato was ready to provide support, if such a request was expressed, but noted that, so far, Poland was coping with the situation on its border with Belarus.

Duda also said he had presented Stoltenberg with a report on the security situation on Nato’s eastern flank.

“I assured the secretary general that we are taking very seriously what is happening there and are attentive to all signals,” said Duda.