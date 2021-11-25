Poland to start vaccinating children between five and 11 in December

Pfizer and BioNTech have said their vaccine showed 90.7 percent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged five to 11.

Poland will start vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11 against Covid19 in December, PAP was told on Thursday by a Health Ministry spokesperson.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine could be administered to this age group.

Final approval is up to the European Commission, but it typically follows EMA recommendations.

“We have already ordered 1.1 million doses for December,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz said.

“We hope that they will reach Poland by mid-December, at the latest, and that we will be able to immediately start vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11,” he said, adding that talks were under way to speed up the entire process.

The Comirnaty vaccine has been approved for European Union for use in teenagers between 12 and 17 years old since May. Pfizer and BioNTech have said their vaccine showed 90.7 percent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged five to 11.