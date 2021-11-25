EC considers aid for countries affected by border crisis

The European Commission may channel EUR 200 mln to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to help them cope with a migrant crisis on their borders with Belarus, according to Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for home affairs.

Ms Johansson made the offer during a telephone conversation on Thursday with Mariusz Kamiński, the Polish interior minister.

In a statement on the talks, the Polish Interior Ministry said that the multi-million euro aid tranche for the three countries was a realistic possibility, and would be mainly designated for border protection.

The Commissioner also backed Poland’s appeals for stricter EU measures against the government of Alyaksandr Lukashenko who has been accused of instigating the border crisis.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants from the Belarusian side of the border for several months now. However, in recent days illegal entry attempts have become much more organised and have involved large numbers of migrants, often aided by Belarusian security services.