Value of Polish food exports rising steadily – minister

According to Kaczmarczyk, factors behind the good results of Polish food exports include competitive prices, the use of modern processing technologies and high-quality of raw materials as well as an ever-increasing list of traditional Polish products recognised abroad.

Revenues from Polish food exports have been increasing consistently over the last several years, a deputy agriculture minister has said.

In 2020, the value of agri-food exports hit a record high of EUR 34.3 billion, the best result ever, Norbert Kaczmarczyk said, as cited in a Thursday press release from the agriculture ministry.

The positive balance of trade in agri-food products, which stood at EUR 11.6 billion in 2020, was 50 percent higher than in 2015 when it reached EUR 7.8 billion. According to the press release, this gives Poland third place among 10 EU countries.

Over the last 10 years, Polish agri-food exports have increased nearly 2.5 times and, as a result, Poland ranks seventh among the largest food exporters in the European Union.