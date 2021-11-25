Polish oil and gas company increases gas production in Norway

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG estimates its gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf at around 2.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2022, Robert Perkowski, the PGNiG vice-president and COO, told reporters on Thursday.

In the first three quarters of 2021, PGNiG’s gas production in Norway reached 0.65 bcm, up from 0.32 bcm in the corresponding period of 2020.

PGNiG Upstream Norway has stakes in 58 licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. According to PGNiG’s estimates, its gas output in the Norwegian shelf is likely to reach 0.9 bcm in 2021.

PGNiG is a Polish state-controlled natural gas company and the largest Polish gas explorer and producer.