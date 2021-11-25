NATO Secretary General, President Duda discuss eastern flank security

Poland is a devoted NATO member and a leader when it comes to defence spending, said the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting with the Polish President Andrzej Duda in Brussels on Thursday.

As he reported, he had a “very good discussion” with President Andrzej Duda on the current security challenges, including the strengthening of Russia’s military presence near Ukraine.

“We talked about the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus, as well as Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia. All NATO allies have made it clear that they condemn the use of vulnerable innocent people to the NATO border by the Lukashenka regime. It’s inhuman and cynical. That is why we show full solidarity with all our allies affected by this situation,” said NATO’s Secretary General.

“We see a large and unusual concentration of forces combined with aggressive rhetoric as well as disinformation spread by Moscow,” he said, referring to the recent increased military activity of Russia in the vicinity of the border with Ukraine.

Furthermore, Mr Stoltenberg called on “Russia to remain transparent and de-escalate its actions towards Ukraine.”

“NATO remains vigilant and we continue to support Ukraine, both in political and practical matters. This is not a threat to Russia. NATO helps Ukraine to defend itself against aggression,” he stressed.

Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO foreign ministers would meet in Riga next week to discuss the security situation. They will also meet their counterparts from Ukraine and Georgia.