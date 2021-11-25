Value of agri-food exports hits record-high in 2020

In 2020, the value of Polish agri-food exports hit a record high of EUR 34.3 bn, the best result ever, a deputy agriculture minister Norbert Kaczmarczyk said, as quoted in a Thursday press release.

He pointed out that the revenues from Polish food exports have been increasing consistently over the last several years.

The positive balance of trade in agri-food products, which stood at EUR 11.6 bn in 2020, was much higher than in 2015 when it reached EUR 7.8 bn. According to the press release, this places Poland third among 10 EU countries that have a surplus in this field (the other states are food importers).

According to Mr Kaczmarczyk, factors behind the good results of Polish food exports include competitive prices, the use of modern processing technologies and high-quality raw materials as well as an ever-increasing list of traditional Polish products recognised abroad.

Over the last 10 years, Polish agri-food exports have increased nearly 2.5 times and, as a result, Poland ranks seventh among the largest food exporters in the EU.

