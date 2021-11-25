We take care of Poles’ security, says PM

Albert Zawada/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that, since the situation on Poland’s eastern border has been changing dynamically, the frontier is being constantly monitored and the security of Poles is being taken care of.

Morawiecki made the statement following the meeting of a crisis team concerning the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, attended by President Andrzej Duda, the prime minister as well as the ministers of internal affairs, defence and foreign affairs.

“All actions taken by all Polish services are being coordinated,” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

“We want to maintain solidarity of the West towards the migration crisis,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said after the meeting.

“The western world, together with Central and Eastern Europe, must send signals to Minsk and Moscow in order to prevent further actions aimed at escalating the situation,” Przydacz said, adding that Poland would continue this mission in the coming days and that Morawiecki’s tour of Europe was designed to serve this goal.

Morawiecki on Sunday began a series of visits to European capitals to discuss the current migrant crisis on Poland’s, Lithuania’s and Latvia’s borders with Belarus.

Morawiecki’s first stop was Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. He also visited Ljubljana and attended a meeting of the prime ministers of the other countries of the Visegrad group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) in Budapest. Morawiecki met with Emmanuel Macron, the French president, in Paris on Wednesday. Planned are meetings with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the candidate for new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Berlin on Thursday, and a visit to London on Friday.

Przydacz added that all these meetings “have been taking place not only because of the situation on the border and an aggressive hybrid operation against the EU frontier conducted by Minsk from the east, and approved by Moscow, but also due to the worsening security situation in the region.”

He mentioned increased activities of Russian troops around Ukraine, the situation on the gas market, and disinformation regarding the migration crisis.