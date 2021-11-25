COVID-19: 28,128 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 28,128 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,434,272 including 418,059 still active. The number of active cases increased from 404,863 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 497 new fatalities – 120 from COVID-19 alone and 377 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 82,186.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 660,170 people are quarantined and 2,934,027 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 418,059 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday a total of 41,001,978 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,320,159 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,657 out of 2,269 available.

Photo: TVP World

As of Thursday morning, as many as 259,849,127 coronavirus cases, 5,194,888 deaths and 234,982,174 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 48,972,550, India has the second most with 34,544,882 cases and Brazil third with 22,043,417.