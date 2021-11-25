Services detain man suspected of Russian espionage

According to the information provided to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the Internal Security Agency (ABW) detained a Polish citizen suspected of initiating espionage activity for Russia and acting to the detriment of Polish interests. The 66-year-old man, who pleaded not guilty, is facing up to 10 years imprisonment.

Internal Security Agency detain suspected Belarussian spy

Internal Security Agency (ABW) officers have detained a Pole suspected of espionage for Belarusian intelligence. The man has already heard the…

see more

“The arrest of the 66-year-old Radosław S. [full data withheld under the Polish privacy law] is related to Marcin K., arrested in May 2021, suspected of conducting activities for foreign intelligence,” the press department of the National Prosecutor’s Office told PAP.

As Stanisław Żaryn, Spokesman for the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, pointed out, the case is still developing, and a large part of the materials relating to the investigation is classified.

“The evidence and procedural activities carried out in the investigation indicate that the detained 66-year-old Polish citizen is suspected of initiating espionage activities for Russia. The detained 66-year-old supported espionage activities for the Russian FSB [Federal Security Service] service and acted to the detriment of the interests of Poland,” Mr Żaryn told PAP. He added that Radosław S. did not plead guilty to the charges against him.

According to the agency’s sources, the man was detained in the Warmińsko-Mazurskie province, northern Poland, on Sunday, November 21.

The detainee, currently arrested for three months, is facing up to 10 years imprisonment.

In May this year, the ABW detained a 43-year-old Pole on suspicion of espionage who was supposed to cooperate with Russia’s secret services. He pleaded guilty.

The investigation established that he was carrying out tasks commissioned by the Russians, including providing Russian secret services with information and materials related to the military and about Polish entities and citizens. According to the ABW, these data were of significant importance for Russian activities in Poland.