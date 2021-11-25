White House offers ‘strong support’ to Poland in face of Belarus’ actions

Shawn Thew/PAP/EPA

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has conveyed strong support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenko regime’s actions on the border with Poland.

Emily Horne, spokesperson of the US National Security Council, said on Wednesday that Sullivan made the statement during his telephone conversation with the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Pawel Soloch.

Horne said Sullivan had conveyed strong support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenko regime’s actions that have created a migration crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus. He and Soloch also exchanged views on Russian military activities near Ukraine and committed to continued close consultation, she said.

Horne added that Sullivan underscored strong bilateral cooperation on defence issues and welcomed ongoing efforts to strengthen Nato’s deterrence posture.