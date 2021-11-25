375 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border over last 24 hours

Last night a large group of over 200 migrants tried to force the border near the town of Czeremcha, easter Poland, the Border Guard said. During their attack, migrants managed to destroy part of the barbed wire.

In the last 24 hours Border Guard officers recorded 375 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Furthermore, 56 foreigners were issued orders to leave the territory of Poland by the Polish services.

Furthermore, Police officers are carrying out widespread action across Poland, detaining smugglers transporting migrants illegally passed through the Polish-Belarussian border.

German police officers are collaborating with Polish border guards and police to tackle human trafficking. Smugglers who are detained in Poland face prison terms of up to eight years.

Most of the migrants try to reach Germany, but some of them are also interested in entering other countries of Western Europe. They pay considerable sums of money to criminals who transport them in minibuses.

On Wednesday, officers of the Railway Guard, together with the officers of the Border Guard, detained 13 foreigners – citizens of Iraq and Iran – who were staying in Poland illegally.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 36,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which approximately 7,000 were in November, nearly 17,300 in October, almost 7,700 in September and over 3,500 in August.

Since September 2, due to the migratory pressure, 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus, a state of emergency has been in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The lower house of parliament later agreed to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.