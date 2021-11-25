New Polish ambassador to the US arrives in Washington

Ambassador Marek Magierowski arrived in Washington on Wednesday, taking over the management of the Polish embassy in the US, its social media accounts announced.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of the new Polish ambassador to the United States, Mr Marek Magierowski, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Poland’s diplomatic presence in Washington,” the embassy wrote on social media.

Mr Magierowski, who previously served as the Polish ambassador to Israel, replaces Piotr Wilczek, who was the head of the mission in Washington for 5 years and ended his mission at the end of October. In the meantime, his duties were performed by charge d’affaires Adam Krzywosądzki.

In the past the new Polish ambassador to Washington was a journalist, including in the daily “Rzeczpospolita”, later on he was also the director of the press office in the Chancellery of the President and undersecretary of state in the Foreign Ministry.