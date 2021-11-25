German SPD, Greens, FDP reach agreement on forming new gov’t

After over a month of negotiations, the social democratic SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP have concluded the coalition agreement on the formation of a new German government which will replace the retiring one under Angela Merkel.

The future German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz from the SPD, was the first to speak at the press conference of the party leaders, focusing primarily on the coronavirus pandemic, currently the most pressing issue in Germany.

Mr Scholz announced that the new government wanted to establish a permanent crisis management team and a group of experts in the Prime Minister’s Office. He added that the vaccination campaign, including booster vaccinations, should be accelerated.

Consultations between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals on the formation of a government began on October 21. For over a month, almost 300 politicians-experts negotiated the issues of the contract down to the last detail.

In the week starting on December 6, the current Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is to be elected head of the federal government.

In the parliamentary elections in Germany held on September 26, the CDU/CSU Christian Democrats won 24.1 percent of the votes – nearly 9 percentage points less than in 2017 and will hand over power after 16 years.

Meanwhile, the SPD (25.7 pct), Greens (14.8 pct) and FDP (11.5 pct) all received more votes than during the previous elections. The new government will replace Angela Merkel, who has been in power since 2005.