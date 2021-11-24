Hungary to launch space engineering studies

A master’s degree in space engineering will be launched in September next year at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME), the university announced on Wednesday in a press release.

Space engineering studies will be conducted in collaboration with five BME Chairs. The best graduates will also be able to continue their education in doctoral studies.

In 2018, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated that the re-participation in the use of space for peaceful purposes is one of the new directions of Hungarian foreign and economic policy.

“Unfortunately, so far Hungary has not counted in this industry, despite the fact that Hungarian companies and universities have accumulated very serious potential, expertise and technology in this field” the Minister said, adding that it is precisely on the basis of these gains that Budapest now wants to achieve change .

Hungary has announced that by 2025 at the latest it will have an astronaut again, and that its launch into space will serve scientific purposes. In cooperation with the Americans, it is to be delivered to the International Space Station (ISS), where it will conduct research using tools developed in Hungary. Telecommunications equipment, as well as devices for Earth observation and radiation measurement are to be produced in cooperation with Hungarian companies and universities.

In July last year, the Hungarian government signed a cooperation agreement with the French State Space Research Center (CNES) in Toulouse. Under it, the parties are to jointly implement projects related to satellite technologies, knowledge about space and space research. Earlier, Mr Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of space research in Israel.

Last week, an announcement was made of the signing of a cooperation agreement in the field of space research with one of the leading companies in this industry, the Franco-Italian Thales Alenia Space. This company is to train Hungarian specialists in the field of the space industry and to encourage the participation of Hungarian companies in the largest European sputnik production programs.

This summer, the government adopted a $99 million space industry development program.

In 2020, Hungary celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Hungarian’s first flight into space. The first Hungarian astronaut was Bertalan Farkas, who flew into space on May 26, 1980 and after reaching the Salut-6 orbital station, he returned to Earth on June 3 of the same year.