Slovenian PM condemns Lukashenko regime’s actions on Polish border

Albert Zawada/PAP

The Slovenian prime minister has said his country condemns Belarus for trying destabilise Poland and the EU, and for exploiting migrants.

Janez Jansa also expressed solidarity with Poland in the face of a migration crisis on its border with Belarus, which Warsaw attributes to Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president.

Jansa was speaking after a meeting Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, whom he congratulated for “decisive and brave action – including diplomatic – thanks to which the wave of illegal migration that has pressured the Polish border has at least been temporarily halted.”

“Slovenia condemns the actions of the Belarusian regime, of President Lukashenko, which exploit people to achieve political aims and attempt to destabilise not only the situation in Poland but also in the whole EU,” Jansa said after the talks.

He said the EU should support countries that protect its external border, including by co-financing physical barriers.