Tel-Aviv to re-appoint envoy to Warsaw amid thaw in tensions: Israeli media

Israel’s foreign ministry has decided to re-appoint its chief diplomat to Warsaw owing to, among other issues, a firm reaction of Poland on anti-Semitic incident earlier in November, Israeli news portal ynet.co.il has reported.

The Israeli portal wrote on Wednesday that Israel had decided to send its Charge d’Affaires Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon back to her post in Warsaw as it appreciated a gesture when the Polish authorities issued a “very strong condemnation” of an anti-Semitic speech delivered during a march in the town of Kalisz on November 11.

The return of Ben-Ari Yaalon “is a continuation of the recent warming of relations between the two countries,” the Ynet website said.

“Poles are signalling to us that they want to end the conflict,” the portal quoted Ben-Ari Yaalon as saying.

“Poland is a very important country. Americans are also involved in this, because from their point of view, both Israel and Poland are their strategic partners,” Mr Ben-Ari Yaalon added, as quoted by the portal.

Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon was recalled in August during a diplomatic row caused by the introduction in Poland of a new property restitution law.

Critics of the new law claimed it would make it close to impossible for Holocaust survivors and their descendants to claim their restitution rights for property seized by the Nazis and later appropriated by the communists.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended the amendment by stating that the introduction of time limits will lead to the elimination of abuses and irregularities that took place on a large scale in re-privatisation processes after which many tenants were forcefully evicted from homes they had been living in for decades.

The Ministry has also pointed out that the amendment does not restrict the possibility of bringing civil actions for compensation, regardless of the nationality or origin of the claimant.

Ynet is one of the most popular news portals in Israel, associated with the daily “Yedioth Ahronoth”.