Poland approaches peak of Covid infections – dep minister

Waldemar Kraska told PAP on Wednesday that Poland is "definitely" close to the peak of infections.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s coronavirus infections should peak next week, a deputy health minister has said.

“We should reach it next week,” Kraska said, but made a reservation that this prediction is not definite “as the epidemic has shown many times that the reality can change rapidly.”

According to Kraska, some provinces have already seen a slower growth in infections, and the two most affected provinces, Lubelskie and Podlaskie, are now experiencing falling infection rates.

“We can see that the fourth wave has clearly slowed down there,” he said.

However, Kraska warned that the current wave involved more serious consequences for patients.

“Doctors say that today’s disease is harder for patients,” he said. “This is a result of the greater maliciousness of the virus and the fact that patients contact the doctor or emergency helpline too late.”

On Wednesday, Poland recorded 28,380 new coronavirus cases, the highest number so far in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 460 people had died.