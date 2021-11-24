Polish firms shift to social media, cloud services during pandemic

Almost half of Polish companies used social media to conduct business during the pandemic and almost one-third benefitted from cloud services, reported Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS).

The latest GUS data show that many Polish enterprises have switched to online services since the Covid-19 pandemic started, and the ones most often used included social media and cloud services.

According to a GUS report published on Wednesday, in 2021, 45.6 percent of Polish companies used social media, 9 percentage points (pps) more than 2 years ago, and 28.7 percent benefitted from cloud services, 4.3 pps more year on year.

Social media were mainly used by large companies (77.7 percent). Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) were less keen to use such tools, with 42 percent and 57.9 percent, respectively, choosing to do so.

GUS also reported the increased use of other virtual services. “In 2021, 18.7 percent of Polish companies used the Internet of Things. This share grew by 2.1 pps year on year,” GUS wrote.

The number of Polish households with access to internet was increasing and, in 2021, the level rose to 92.4 percent (2.2 pps higher year on year), GUS pointed out.

Moreover, GUS data reflected that there was also an increase in online shopping. In 2021, 61.2 percent of Poles bought something online, while in 2020 60.9 percent did so.