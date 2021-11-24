Polish PM visits Slovenia to discuss situation on Belarusian border

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Ljubljana on Wednesday afternoon, where he will meet the head of the Slovenian government, Janez Janša, to discuss the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“Slovenia currently holds the presidency of the EU Council and the talks of Prime Ministers are an important element in the coordination of joint activities of the Community. The topic of the discussion will be the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border of the European Union,” said the Government’s Spokesman Piotr Müller.

He added that “one of the priorities of the Slovenian Presidency of the EU Council is greater security and stability in the European neighbourhood with Belarus”.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Slovenia is one of many meetings between the Prime Minister and European leaders aimed at coordinating the reaction of European countries and NATO members to Belarus’s hybrid actions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Morawiecki visited Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron. In previous days, the Prime Minister met with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, as well as the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group countries (including Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia) and the Prime Minister of Croatia.

There has been a crisis at the borders of the EU and Belarus, since the number of attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian border with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland by migrants from the Middle East, Africa and other regions increased sharply in the spring. The EU and member states emphasisze that this is the result of the deliberate actions of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime, which instrumentally uses migrants in response to sanctions.

From September 2, due to the migratory pressure in the border zone with Belarus a state of emergency is in force. It will last until December 2.