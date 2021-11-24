By protecting PL-BY border, Poland defends NATO and EU: PM

“If the attacks on the Belarusian side intensify, we will use economic sanctions,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday after meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. He stressed that by defending its border with Belarus, Poland provides security to NATO and the EU.

One of the main topics of the politicians’ talks was the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.







“We are talking about how to prevent various aggressive actions by Russia and Belarus in the future. In this case we are also talking about strengthening the sanctions,” the Prime Minister pointed out.







The head of the Polish government emphasised that he saw the solidarity of his interlocutors during the recent diplomatic actions and international meetings devoted to the crisis on the border.







According to Prime Minister Morawiecki, “all these actions have already brought some results.”







“The influx of new immigrants has almost stopped. At the same time, some migrants have been returned from Belarus back to their country of origin. All of this provides cautious optimism,” he assessed.







Emmanuel Macron confirmed France’s solidarity with Poland amid the migratory pressure on its border with Belarus and reaffirmed his desire to keep up international pressure on the Belarusian regime.







He also appealed to the Polish Prime Minister to give the media free access to the area adjacent to the border which is currently covered by a state of emergency.







In recent days, Prime Minister Morawiecki met with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group countries and Croatia to discuss the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. On Wednesday, he will talk with Slovenian PM Janez Janša. Then on Thursday he will meet outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and on Friday – Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the UK.