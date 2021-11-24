Poland reports 28,380 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 460 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 28,380 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 460 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 19,936 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,707 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 18,320 recorded the day prior, including 1,613 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,225 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 573,585 people are under quarantine. So far 2,919,578 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 40,827,691 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,298,362 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.