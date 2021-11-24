267 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border, three major efforts halted

Last night three major attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border took place. The first two groups of about 30-40 migrants attacked the Polish border near Mielnik, eastern Poland. The attackers threw stones and pieces of wood at the officers and soldiers. One of the soldiers suffered head injuries. He was given medical assistance, the spokeswoman of the Border Guard, 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska said.

During these attempts 30 foreigners managed to cross the border but were soon detained. They were instructed about their obligation to leave the Polish territory and were taken back to the border region.

The third attack on the Polish border took place near the vicinity of Dubicze Cerkiewne, eastern Poland, where a group of over 100 illegal immigrants tried to force their way into Poland. They also threw stones at Polish officers, threw planks of wood over the fence and cut parts of the razor wire. Belarusian soldiers assisted them throughout the event.

As a result of these attacks, a group of over 100 people managed to get into Polish territory. They were mostly Iraqi nationals. All of them were arrested near the border, instructed to leave the territory of Poland and brought back to the border.

In the last 24 hours Border Guard officers recorded 267 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Furthermore, 44 foreigners were issued orders to leave the territory of Poland by the Polish services.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 36,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which approximately 7,000 were in November, nearly 17,300 in October, almost 7,700 in September and over 3,500 in August.

Since September 2, due to the migratory pressure, 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus, a state of emergency has been in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The lower house of parliament later agreed to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.