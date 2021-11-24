COVID-19: 28,380 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 28,380 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,406,129 including 404,863 still active. The number of active cases increased from 383,150 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 460 new fatalities – 118 from COVID-19 alone and 342 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 81,688.

According to the ministry, 573,585 people are quarantined and 2,919,578 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 404,863 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday a total of 40,827,691 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,298,362 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,613 out of 2,225 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 259,172,419 coronavirus cases, 5,186,201 deaths and 234,514,891 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 48,835,216, India has the second most with 34,535,763 cases and Brazil third with 22,038,731.