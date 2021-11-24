Belarusian regime realised that forcing Polish border is impossible: official

Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime realised that it was impossible to storm the Polish border and that the crisis had to be prolonged so that its causes were forgotten. However, we have to remember that this is not a humanitarian crisis, but an artificially induced political crisis, the head of the International Policy Bureau (BPM) at the Polish President’s office, Jakub Kumoch said.

On Tuesday the European Commission proposed the creation of a blacklist of carriers who deal with or facilitate the smuggling or trafficking of human beings into the EU. “Attempts to destabilise the EU by instrumentalising people will not work. The EU is united and has taken various forms of action to solve the problem with the situation at the Union’s external borders with Belarus,” Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission stressed.

“We treat the words of the head of the EC as appreciation of the fact that Poland defended the eastern border of the European Union with its steadfast attitude, forcing the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka to withdraw and try to find a solution,” the head of BPM stated.

Referring to the black listing of carriers, Mr Kumoch emphasised that “generally, entities that still transport defrauded people to Belarus today should indeed be threatened with a major blow to their interests”.

“At the same time, we express satisfaction that our main partners, including Turkish Airlines, have ceased this practice,” he added.

According to the head of BPM, the regime’s duty towards migrants is to ensure that they return home safely, and to “return them money and funds that they have been swindled out of”.

Recently, there has been a crisis at the borders of the EU and Belarus. Migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been flying to Belarus to try and illegally cross the Lithuanian, Latvian or Polish borders. The EU and member states emphasise that this is the result of the deliberate actions of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime, which instrumentally uses migrants in response to sanctions.



Since September 2, due to the migratory pressure, 183 localities in the Podlasie and Lublin regions in the border zone with Belarus, a state of emergency has been in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The lower house of parliament later agreed to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.