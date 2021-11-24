Ukraine reinforcing border to prevent migration crisis

Ukraine has started a “special operation” near its border with Belarus to try and bolster border defences and prevent a migration crisis, the Ukrainian state border service said on Wednesday.

Russian-controlled forces increase combat readiness in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv has deployed 8,500 troops and police officers to guard its border with Belarus, aiming to prevent possible attempts by migrants to breach the frontier. It also said some of its airborne units carried out paratrooper jumps in the southern Mykolaiv region, near the country’s main seaport of Odessa and Russia-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine also held air force military drills, including the practice of airstrikes, on training grounds in the south of the country, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that Su-24M and Su-25 planes, under cover of MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters, made simulated airstrikes and hit air and surface targets as though they were in the Black Sea.

Ukraine intensified military exercises amid rising concern over Russian troop movements near Ukrainian borders that Kyiv said could pave the way for a sharp military escalation.