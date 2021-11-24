Suspect of Wisconsin Christmas parade attack charged with homicide

The man accused of driving his vehicle into a traditional Christmas parade in Waukesha near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, made his first court appearance on Tuesday, November 23, since the weekend rampage and was charged with homicide, as the death toll rose to six.

The death toll was raised after prosecutors reported that an 8-year-old had died, becoming the first death of a child in the incident.

Darrell Brooks, aged 39, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court and the court commissioner set bail at USD 5 mln (EUR 4,45 mln). Authorities said Mr Brooks deliberately drove an SUV through police barricades on Sunday and the annual parade in the city of Waukesha, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

The high bail comes after Mr Brooks was released from custody in another case after posting USD 1,000 (EUR 849) cash bond on November 11, an amount that the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office now says was “inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges” against him.

The man was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday, according to prosecutors, who said he has a criminal history in three states. The charges were set before the death of the 8-year-old was disclosed.

In addition to those killed, more than 60 people were injured.

“Mr Brooks is facing five consecutive life sentences if he is convicted on all counts. I wish to notify the court sadly that today we learned of another death of a child related to this case. We do expect a sixth count for first degree intentional homicide to be issued or added,” Waukesha County District Attorney Susan L. Opper said.

Darrell Brooks, a Milwaukee resident, was arrested near the scene of the carnage on Sunday. Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive and said Mr Brooks, who was out on bail from a domestic abuse case, acted alone.

Police were not pursuing the accused when he drove his car through the parade route, but one officer fired shots to try to stop the sport utility vehicle, Waukesha police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

The victims killed ranged in age from 8 to 81.

According to the prosecutors and state court records, the USD 1,000 (EUR 849) bail in the previous case was set after Brooks was charged on November 5 with obstructing an officer, battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping in a domestic abuse case.

Shortly before Sunday’s attack on the parade, police received a domestic disturbance complaint involving Mr Brooks and a knife, Daniel Thompson reported.