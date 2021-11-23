PM vows to de-escalate tensions at Belarus border

The Polish prime minister said that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is "the use of people in an intentional way" by the Alexander Lukashenko regime in order to create "a deep destabilisation of that part of Europe."

Poland’s prime minister said on Tuesday Poland would continue to work towards de-escalating the situation on its border with Belarus, where a migration crisis is in progress.

Mateusz Morawiecki was speaking in Zagreb after a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Earlier, he had meet with the prime ministers of the other countries of the Visegrad group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) in Budapest as part of a tour of European capitals to discuss the migration crisis on Poland’s eastern border.

“Poland will conduct further actions in the direction of de-escalation of that tension and of seeking the best possible solutions,” he said.

Morawiecki thanked his Croatian counterpart for support of Polish initiatives, including the Three Seas Initiative aimed at closer cooperation in communications and energy infrastructure between the 12 countries lying between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas. He also thanked Plenkovic for the presence of Croatian troops as part of international forces in Poland.

“Years ago, on a wave of enthusiasm, we could have supposed that sovereignty, prosperity, is a one-way road and will never be disturbed,” Morawiecki said. “Today unfortunately we see it needs to be defended, needs to be consolidated, the main priorities need to be focused upon, and that is what we are doing together with our allies,” he added.

The Polish prime minister went on to say that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is “the use of people in an intentional way” by the Alexander Lukashenko regime in order to create “a deep destabilisation of that part of Europe.”

He added that the current migration crisis was only one element of attempts to destabilise Europe, pointing to the build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine, in the Kaliningrad enclave and other places.

According to Morawiecki, other elements are an energy crisis caused by very high ETS (Emissions Trading System) costs and gas price manipulations by Russia’s Gazprom as well as Russian disinformation and propaganda campaigns.