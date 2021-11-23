Polish PM to meet French President in Paris on Wednesday

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday to discuss Europe’s geopolitical challenges, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Morawiecki on Sunday began a series of visits to European capitals to discuss the current migrant crisis. First, he visited Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, and on Tuesday he met with his counterparts from the Visegrad Group countries, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.

“The topic of the talks (in Paris – PAP) will include geopolitical challenges for Europe … in particular… hybrid attacks carried out by Belarus and activities destabilising the gas and energy market in Europe,” Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Polish prime minister will also meet on Wednesday with Janez Jansa, prime minister of Slovenia, which currently holds the EU presidency.

“The difficult geopolitical situation, cyberattacks, threats on the energy market, artificial migratory flows are areas that require joint action and coordination,” Mueller wrote.