Top NATO tactical exercise coordinated by centre in Poland is underway

The largest NATO tactical exercise in 2021, codenamed STEADFAST LEDA (STLE21), coordinated by the Joint Forces Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, central Poland, began on Tuesday.

STEADFAST LEDA 2021 is a computer-assisted command post exercise focused on land operations. It was planned by the Supreme Command of the Allied Forces in Europe (SHAPE). The exercise scenario is based on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, therefore it relates to the collective defence of NATO countries. It covers a wide range of operations in many areas, including those that represent 21st-century challenges – space and cyber, as well as hybrid activities.

The training, which was preceded by the year-and-a-half-long preparations, is attended by almost 4,000 participants, representing NATO countries and Partnerships for Peace, in many locations, including Greece, Spain, Germany and Poland. The control staff leads and directs the undertaking from JFTC in Bydgoszcz. The exercise will reach its climax after 10 days, when the combat readiness of the Spanish allied corps as the command of the combat corps will be assessed.

While the Spanish Allied Corps is the main “player”, the Greek Allied Corps and the British Allied Rapid Reaction Corps have been designated as secondary participants for the exercise.

The teams from the United States 5th Corps, whose forward elements are stationed in Poznań, and the Multinational Corps Northeast from Szczecin are also taking an active part in the exercises.