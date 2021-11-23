My Friend the Polish Pope

Patrick Ney/TFN

One of the world’s most famous Poles, John Paul II played a significant role in the contemporary social history of Poland. In this 114th episode of our impossible mission to find the heart of Poland, Patrick Ney speaks to George Weigel, the world’s biggest selling biographer of John Paul II about his memories of the Polish Pope alongside some fascinating archival photos from his life. Hear George speak about John Paul II’s role in the downfall of Communism, what shaped his personality, as well as amusing anecdotes like what he said when he met singer Bob Dylan.