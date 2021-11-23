EC proposes blacklisting carriers involved in migrant trafficking

On Tuesday, the EC presented a draft law that will impose penalties on all carriers that help smuggle migrants into Belarus. The European Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen has announced that a “black list” of carriers that contribute to this practice will be launched in the near future.

Ms von der Leyen stated that the EU is coordinating with the US, Canada and the UK in introducing further sanctions against the Lukashenka regime.

“There are specialised agencies that provide a comprehensive offer: visa, flight, hotel and – which is in particular cynical – a taxi and bus all the way to the border,” the EC president said.

The EC’s move came in reaction to an escalating migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, in which migrants from the Middle East and Africa are lured into Belarus by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime, under the false promise of easy access to the EU, and then encouraged or forced to cross into Poland illegally.

Furthermore, the new EU budget will include over EUR 6 bn to support the protection of EU’s borders – funds will be dedicated to monitoring, the purchase of vehicles, equipment for the Border Guard, but also for the construction of permanent fortifications.

In addition, EUR 3.5 mln has been allocated to support the voluntary returns of migrants to their homelands. The EC is constantly negotiating their return with the authorities of Iraq, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Ms Von der Leyen reiterated in Strasbourg that Europe was not dealing with a migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, but with “an attempt to destabilise the EU by the authoritarian regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka.”

“This cynical blackmail has had just the opposite effect. The whole of Europe stands united in solidarity with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia on this issue,” she said.