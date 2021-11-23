Russia pressures Tech Giants to open offices in the country

Google, Apple, Twitter and others are being pressured by Russian authorities to open up offices in the country. Russian authorities are aiming to facilitate tax collection and control.

Thirteen technology companies have been given until January 1, 2022, to open offices in the country or face blockage of their services.

Russia wants tech company office registration to be mandatory, so that the companies become Russian legal entities, open to control and taxability.

On the list are Google (including YouTube), Apple, Meta Platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Telegram, Twitter, TikTok, Zoom, Viber, Pinterest and others.

Russia threatens that if companies do not comply with registration, they may face deletion of their services.

Some tech giants have faced fines in Russia for refusing to divulge information on Russian users as well as refusal to delete forbidden content, which amounted to RUB 187 billion or EUR 2.24 billion.