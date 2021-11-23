Czech president offers to send troops to Polish-Belarusian border

The president of the Czech Republic has offered to send Czech soldiers to help police the Polish-Belarusian border.

The offer by Milos Zeman was made in a letter to Andrzej Duda, his Polish counterpart.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross its eastern border from Belarus. EU members accuse the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the bloc.

In the letter published by the Czech president’s office on Tuesday, Zeman wrote that he was “closely monitoring the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border which has been caused by the malicious intentions of those who have not hesitated to use the misfortunes of others for their own benefit.”

He pointed out that Poland was defending not only its own border, but also the borders of the European Union and Nato member states and, as such, all EU and Nato countries should respond to the threats against Poland and offer it effective assistance.

“The Army of the Czech Republic is ready to send its soldiers to help defend the borders of the Republic of Poland,” he continued, adding that the decision to send armed forces outside the country for a period of up to 60 days rested with the government.

However, he declared that he would see to it that the Czech Republic fulfills its allied obligations in the name of common security.

The president concluded his letter with the slogan that was adopted in the Czech Republic during the coronavirus epidemic: “Together we can do it!”