Russian-controlled forces increase combat readiness in eastern Ukraine

On Tuesday, the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry announced that Russian-controlled forces are increasing their combat readiness and have carried out large-scale exercises in eastern Ukraine.

NATO countries expressed concern that the drills may lead to a sharp escalation in military tension.

Referring to Ukraine’s report, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated that Russian troops’ movements near the border with Ukraine are “extremely worrying”.

In turn, Russian authorities stated that they have no such plans and accused Ukraine and the US of stoking tensions.

Earlier in November, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met in Warsaw with Avril Haines, the director of the US National Intelligence. During the talks, it was agreed that close security cooperation was necessary on NATO’s eastern flank.

“I am glad that nowadays the solidarity of the North Atlantic Treaty states actually matters,” he added.

He went on to say that NATO has many priorities in various parts of the world, which is why the task of the Polish authorities is to attract attention and point to the multiplicity of unrest that appears in the region and have one common denominator – a growing and real threat from the east.

In an interview with the Military Times outlet this weekend, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence stated that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine’s borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or at the beginning of February.

Russian-backed forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine have fought Ukrainian troops in a conflict that, according to Kyiv, has killed 14,000 people since 2014.